City to host auditions for Savannah Talent Showcase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah’s Cultural Resource Department is hosting auditions for the inaugural Savannah Talent Showcase coming this fall.

Local artists are asked to audition on Sept. 16, 18, 24 and 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center at 201 Montgomery Street. Acts ranging from singing and dancing to magic tricks and comedy are welcomed. Artists of all ages can audition.

A mandatory dress rehearsal will be held the first week of October for those invited back by the review panel after auditions.

The talent show will be on Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. and is free for the public to attend.

Solo and group acts interested in auditioning must apply at www.savannahga.gov/savannahtalent or in person at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center.