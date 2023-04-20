SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannahians are invited to an upcoming informational meeting about the naming process for the former Calhoun Square.

While the city is still taking naming submissions, suggestions will not be taken at the meeting.

The meeting is set for Wednesday, April 26, at 6 p.m. in the Coastal Georgia Center (305 Fahm Street).

Naming suggestions will be accepted via email until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 15. After that, city staff will review the submissions before presenting them to the public in June.