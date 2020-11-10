City to discuss DeRenne project during public meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Office of Marketing and Communications hosts a meeting Tuesday to discuss Project Derenne with the public.

The meeting will happen from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Savannah Fairgrounds, located at 4801 Meding Street.

Consultants and staff will give an overview of the project at 4:30 p.m,, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

City officials advise the event is not a town hall meeting, and anyone with comments will be able to leave them in writing or with a court reporter.

If individuals can’t attend in person, they can view the presentation through zoom at kimley-horn.zoom.us/j/92242493167.

People can learn more about the project and register to attend a session on Nov. 10 and submit comments through Nov. 23 here: https://0008358-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.