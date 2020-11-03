City seeks public feedback on renewable energy resolution

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah Office of Sustainability has scheduled virtual meetings to get community input about the city’s 100% renewable energy resolution.

The meetings, held via Zoom, will be hosted by the councilmembers representing each area.

At-Large Alderwomen Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Blakely will host a citywide meeting on Monday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting here: savannahga.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvf-Cvpj4sE9CfGPVEMnHzy77BZ4INK51Z.

District 1 Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier will host a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting here: savannahga.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsc–opjsiGNZfjgEiz9kpcd1eUe5_wFqv.

District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo will host a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. Register in advance for this meeting here: savannahga.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcsc-CpqjwiG9Tzubvhj1S4b6qJBAfGCr5Z.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation e-mail with information about joining the meeting.

The city says meetings for other districts are being scheduled, and the details will be shared once they are finalized.

In March, the city council unanimously passed the 100% renewable energy resolution focused on an equitable transition to renewable energy that promotes community health, our coastal environment, and our local economy.

The resolution goals state all electricity consumed within the City of Savannah limits will be from clean, renewable energy sources by 2035, and all other energy forms consumed within the incorporated city of Savannah will be from clean and renewable energy sources by 2050.