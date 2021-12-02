City seeks feedback on future use of Savannah’s Water Works building

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is taking community feedback through Friday, Dec. 17, on the future development of the historic Water Works building.

It’s located on the city’s westside at the northwest corner of Gwinnett Street and Stiles Avenue adjacent to the new Enmarket arena.

Officials say the city hopes to repurpose the building for community use while maintaining its historical integrity. Developments would be made not only to the Water Works building but some surrounding structures and outdoor areas, too.

The city is partnering with Georgia Southern University’s Center for Business Analytics and Economic Research (CBAER) to conduct a feasibility study on the area, including market analysis, recommendations and best practices, financial projections, resident feedback and a roadmap to make the project a reality.

In partnership with Savannah State University, the city has set up an online survey at savannahga.gov/waterworkssurvey to gather input. The survey is anonymous and should take 4 to 6 minutes.

For those who would prefer to provide feedback over the phone, call 912-651-3108 to schedule a phone interview with a Savannah State student researcher.