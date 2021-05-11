City seeks community input on future of recreation in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – You might see city staff members on your next trip to the local park or coffee shop.

The city is working to gather community feedback, which will help shape recreation in Savannah for years to come.

It’s all part of the Recreation RE-iMAGINED initiative.

“The future of recreation is going to look so much different than the programs, services and facilities to which we have become accustomed,” said Chief Community Services Officer Taffanye Young.

An online survey is also available.

“This outreach effort is key to that future, as we ask Savannahians to work with their City to anticipate and meet the future recreation needs and wants of our entire community,” Young said.

Part of the initiative involves developing a 10-year plan for improving recreation and leisure in the Hostess City.