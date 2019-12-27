City says heavy rains led to release of partially treated wastewater into the Savannah River

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to city officials, this week’s heavy rainfall, resulted in constant excess volume flowing into the President Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Officials say as a result of the increased volume of flow into the plant, the facility was unable to effectively complete treatment on all wastewater.

The city says the overflow problem was also tied to other issues throughout the city with groundwater infiltrating the sanitary sewer system.

The city says plant operators were left with no choice but to release approximately 15.3 million gallons of partially treated wastewater into the Savannah River.

City staff notified the Georgia Environmental Protection Division on Dec. 23 and began state-mandated sampling.

The city says they are continuing to work on plans to adequately address inflow and infiltration to limit potential future issues.

