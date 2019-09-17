City releases details about sewage spill

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews responded to a sewage spill Monday afternoon at Dean Forest Road. An estimated 6,625 gallons spilled before it was corrected. According to the city the spill is classified as a minor spill under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines.

Officials say the spill was due to a private gas boring contractor who bored into the city sewer line. Four jet-vacuum trucks were used to pump and remove sewage from the area. The city repaired the damaged line.

