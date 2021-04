SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders are calling on engagement from community members as the hostess city works towards its 100 percent renewable energy resolution.

The plan unanimously approved by city council members in March of 2020 is in the community engagement process. It aims to create 100 percent renewable, safe, and clean energy for the city by 2035; followed by all other energy resources in 2050.

To join a focus group or fill out their sustainability survey, click HERE.