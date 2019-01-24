City paints bright green bike lane on Lincoln Street Video

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - A street in downtown Savannah is turning green this week in an effort to keep all people safe.

City crews are painting an existing bike lane that spans the entire length of Lincoln Street in downtown Savannah. The bright green paint is made of a material to make it less slippery for bikers and walkers.

Bike Walk Savannah says residents who use wheelchairs, use bicycles or choose to walk have complained about the condition of Lincoln Street.

Designers chose green for several reasons.

Unlike blue, yellow or white, green is a color that is not used for controlling traffic. Instead, it's a color to indicate that an area is meant for bikers and walkers. Several cities across the nation use green for the same reason.

Bike Walk Savannah says the past few years have not been good for bikers in Savannah. On January 1, Chatham Area Transit closed its bike share program because it could not keep up with new technologies that made it easier and more convenient to use.

Bike Walk Savannah says the green path is a step in the right direction. "We hope this will inspire people to know that there are limited resources available if they ride bikes," said John Bennett, the executive director of Bike Walk Savannah.

"We hope to unveil some new projects that we are working on in the next few years. We have not done a lot with bicycle infrastructure in the last couple of years, so this is us getting back into businesses of that as a city," said Bennett.

Painting is on hold until the rain stops. It took crews just one day to paint a large part of the lane. The city tells News 3 it will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony when the work is complete.

There is no exact completion date, but Bennett says it will be done soon.

Bennett says fixing Price Street is a potential next project. Residents there complain drivers continue to drive in the bike lane.