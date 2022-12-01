SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Council members weighed in on Savannah-Chatham County Public School System’s efforts to keep students and staff safe during Wednesday’s school shooting hoax.

Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan that represents the third district says she commends the work of the district and felt as the situation was handled in a good way.

“I think that this was the best training experience we could have,” Wilder-Bryan said. “But I am so thankful and humbled and grateful if something were to happen that we’re going to be ready.”

She also said that if something serious were to happen that everyone would be protected.

Some parents felt as though they were left in the dark but SCCPSS School Board Member of the Third District, Cornelia H. Hall, said she felt as though the district has the best communication tools to notify parents.

“I understand that some parents feel that there was a delay in them finding out and all and I want to make sure they have their correct information in our power school because that’s where we connect with our parents,” Hall said.

However, Alderwoman at large, Kesha Gibson-Carter said this is not a school district issue and that the entire county needs to take action to make sure people living in Chatham County do not experience this again.

“We cannot use this time to that we have to now rationalize all of what happened but what we can do is use yesterday’s event that pretty much that expose pre-existing vulnerabilities in our county, we can use it as a teachable moment,” Gibson-Carter said.