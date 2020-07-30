City of Tybee Island to begin ticketing beachgoers on sandbar

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Tybee Island announced they plan to issue citations to beachgoers found on the sandbar at the south end of the island.

The sandbar is located near the crossovers for 18th Street, 19th Street and Chatham Avenue.

The citations carry penalties up to $1,000.

City officials ask beachgoers heed signage in the area warning of significant drowning danger.

The city says walking over to the sandbar can turn dangerous due to tide changes.

Officials say rip tides can knock an adult off their feet and carry them away in just a few inches of water.

Officials say people drown on the sand bar each year.