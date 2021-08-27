City of Tybee Island issues freeze on short-term rental permits

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Tybee Island issued a moratorium on permits for short-term vacation rental locations.

City officials passed the resolution Thursday.

The city says the freeze will allow the city to investigate demand issues linked to short-term rentals, such as water withdrawal impacts, zoning improvements, infrastructure demands, parking and public safety.

The city says the moratorium will also allow the city to explore further methods of controlling or regulating short-term vacation rental locations.

City officials say short-term vacation rental operations have led to 40% more housing units on Tybee Island. The city says the increase imposes burdens on Tybee’s infrastructure.

The moratorium will last 90 days. Read the complete resolution HERE.