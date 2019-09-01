City of Tybee Island issues an update regarding Hurricane Dorian

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga (WSAV) – Sunday morning the city of Tybee Island issued an update regarding preparations for Hurricane Dorian.

Tybee Island will be flying the double red flags at the beach until Dorian is north of the area. Ocean Rescue will be keeping all swimmers out of the water. According to officials Wave action has picked up significantly since Saturday evening.

The city says the Tybee Island nursing home have provided the city with their evacuation plan. The city has generators for them on hand in case there is not an evacuation and if the island is faced with an extend power outage.

Back up sewer lift stations are on the Island and have been deployed.

CEMA has advised that the Labor Day weekend event this evening at the Walter Parker Tybee Pier and Pavilion and fireworks this evening should NOT be cancelled. The slow forward speed of the storm allows the the city of Tybee to permit these events to take place without having any impact on the city’s preparations.

