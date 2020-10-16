City of Tybee Island continues house raising efforts

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Tybee Island is continuing its work to raise resident’s homes to prevent flooding, with four new home plans.

Tybee Island says one home has already been lifted and is near completion.

On Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m., grant management consultants will provide a progress report at the next Tybee Island City Council meeting.

Following Hurricane Irma in 2017, Tybee Island experienced severe flooding. The City submitted two separate applications to the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) at the request of

FEMA.

The Island says the first was for homes that FEMA had deemed repetitive loss/substantial damage. There were twelve homes on this grant application, which was submitted in early 2018.

The first grant was awarded in the summer of 2019. The City hired a grant management consultant to assist with administration, and by the spring of 2020 Tybee Island was ready to accept construction plans.

The second application was submitted in the summer of 2018 and included approximately 50 additional homes that met grant criteria. This grant has not been awarded to the City to date, according to Tybee Island officials.