City of Tybee Island allows restaurants to expand dining outdoors with approval

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Businesses on Tybee Island are getting extra help from the city council to effectively distance their customers. The council approved a provision Tuesday night to allow businesses to expand dining areas into parking lots they own.

Restaurants on Tybee Island have reopened their doors, but they’re still dealing with how to distance customers inside. Thousands visited over the weekend leaving little to no room for successful social distancing. Restaurant owners are reaching out to city leaders for support to help expand dining areas.

“They said we don’t think people are going to be comfortable with sitting right next to people shoulder to shoulder in a restaurant even when those restrictions are lifted,” Tybee Island City Manager, Shawn Gillen said.

The council made a temporary provision to allow businesses to expand seating outdoors until Governor Brian Kemp’s emergency order is up on June 12.

This new directive will not apply to the South End Overlay District since those businesses already have permits to have outside seating.

“The council has decided if a restaurant has its own parking area that bringing a simple sight plan to the community development office can get approval to set up seating in that area if it’s properly zoned off so it’s safe,” Gillen said.

The city has already worked with North Beach Bar and Grill to add additional seating in the parking lot while safely barricading the area off.

“It shows the city’s commitment to our small businesses that they are thinking outside of the box and trying to take steps that will be helpful to businesses,” North Beach Bar and Grill Partner, Kathryn Williams said.

Williams said the bar and grill have been closed since March and just reopened last Thursday. They still aren’t serving customers inside so they need all the space they can get outside.

“It became apparent as the day wore on Thursday that people were resisting the guidelines,” Williams said.

The city is working with businesses on a case by case basis to allow these new expansions.

“It enabled us to better distance people who were waiting on takeout,” Williams said.

The provision will be reevaluated if it needs to go longer throughout the summer depending on Governor Kemp’s emergency order.