City of Statesboro to present draft Downtown Master Plan

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Statesboro is presenting its draft Downtown Master Plan to the public on Oct. 25.

The project has been in the works for some time now but officials say more community input is needed before the plan can be finalized.

The Downtown Master Plan aims to boost the downtown scene over the next decade, incorporating new housing, green space, entertainment venues and a boutique hotel.

The community meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Statesboro First United Methodist Church (101 South Main Street). City officials will share some of the community input they’ve received so far and ask those in attendance for additional comments.

For more information ahead of the meeting, click or tap here.