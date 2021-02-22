City of Statesboro opens survey on housing market

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Statesboro is asking for the public’s feedback on local housing availability to help assess needs and preferences.

Statesboro residents, business owners and employees are urged to fill out an online survey that asks a couple of dozen questions on housing, employment and income. All answers are anonymous and confidential.

“Responses to the survey are essential in helping the city prioritize future housing initiatives,” said City of Statesboro Planning & Development Director Kathleen Field. “As the city continues to grow, the types of housing needed to accommodate residents also changes.”

Officials say the survey is part of a comprehensive housing study aiming to analyze the city’s rental residential, single-family residential and affordable housing markets.

Statesboro has partnered with the Coastal Regional Commission and Bleakly Advisory Group for the study. The city will use the results to guide future housing and development priorities.

“We want to ensure that all of our current residents and potential residents have access to a variety of housing options to suit their individual needs,” Field stated.

The survey is estimated to take 10 minutes or less to complete. Visit statesboroga.gov/housing to complete the survey.