City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives to host History round-up day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah’s Municipal Archives, in partnership with the Coastal Heritage Society, will host a History Round-Up Day to gather oral history, pictures and memorabilia.

The event will be on Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Georgia State Railroad Museum, 655 Louisville Road. It will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“This is a call to action to gather as much history of these areas as possible to preserve for generations to come,” Luciana Spracher, Savannah Municipal Archives Director said.

Current or past residents are asked to attend the round-up or contact the Municipal Archives for more information at (912) 651-6412.