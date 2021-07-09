City of Savannah’s Cheerleading Camp introduces sport to local kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Cheerleading Sports Camp wrapped up its final session of the summer Friday.

Sponsored by the city’s Recreation & Leisure Services Department, the camp was open to local children between the ages of 5 and 15.

Organizers say they hope practicing cheers and chants at the camp help the kids get comfortable with the sport.

“A lot of them when they come, they don’t know much about cheerleading,” said Milenah Doswell, one cheerleading coach.

“So this is like the introduction to the sport to get them more comfortable and self-confident within themselves to be able to go out and try to go out for the cheer team at their school, middle school, high school, whatever the case may be,” Doswell added.

WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby was a judge at Friday’s competition.