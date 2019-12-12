City of Savannah to release 2020 Sanitation Information Packet

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announced Thursday their plans to distribute the 2020 Sanitation information packets beginning Monday.
The packets include the sanitation collection schedule and information detailing updated services, fees, rules and other important information.
Information packets will be placed on residents residential refuse carts during regularly scheduled collection.
Information can also be viewed online at savannahga.gov/sanitationcollection.
If you do not receive an information packet by Friday, Dec. 20, please call 311 and one will be delivered to you.