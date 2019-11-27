City of Savannah to host Jubilee Freedom Day 2019 Celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announcing its plans to host the 7th annual Jubilee Freedom Day on Saturday, December 21st. Jubilee Freedom Day commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in Savannah.

This year the event will take place at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. and run till one in the afternoon. The Jubilee Freed Day will be free and open to the public.

A variety of arts activities will take place throughout the day including visual storytelling, African mask making, and pottery, along with performances by Samba Savannah and the Saltwata Players.

In addition to the performances and activities, “Freedom Now! 400 Years Later – Conquest for a New Conscious” will also be on display in the gallery.

For the past six years, Patt Gilliard-Gunn and Rosalyn Rouse, co-founders of the Center for Jubilee, Reconciliation & Healing, have hosted educational programs to share the history of the 116 year journey from slavery to freedom.

The City says it is honored to host this year’s event in collaboration with Sulfur Studios, the Mt. Zion Project, and the Center for Jubilee, Reconciliation & Healing.

400 Years of Freedom Exhibition Opening

5-7pm, Dec. 19, Savannah Cultural Arts Center, 201 Montgomery Street

