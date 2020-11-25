City of Savannah to host community benefits agreement informational meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah will host a virtual meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. to begin discussions on creating a community benefits agreement initiative for the community.

A community benefits agreement is a contract negotiated between a prospective developer and community representatives outlining the benefits a real estate investor will provide the surrounding area in exchange for support of a proposed project.

The city is asking anyone wishing to participate to register here. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with information about joining the meeting.