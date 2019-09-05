City of Savannah to donate extra meals from Dorian preparation to feed those in need

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah will donate nearly 2,400 meals intended for hurricane first responders and use them instead to help feed those in need.

The City of Savannah worked with a caterer to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner for 800 first responders who stayed in Savannah during Hurricane Dorian. With little damage and debris, clean up and recovery is occurring earlier than expected, but the city already has the food.

Instead of wasting it, Savannah decided to donate the food.

“We know a lot of businesses that sell food aren’t going to be open today, and a lot of residents are going to be hungry,” Mayor DeLoach said. “Many people have been severely disrupted this week, and this is one way to welcome them back home.”

The first meal will be served tonight at 6 p.m. at Savannah Feed the Hungry (4704 Augusta Road). Nearly 800 hot dinners will be served, and the public is invited to come eat. Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach, Garden City Mayor Don Bethune and State Rep. Carl Gilliard will be in attendance.

“We truly are one community, and during times like this we all come together,” Rep. Gilliard said.