City of Savannah to distribute 4,500 free face coverings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah will be distributing 4,500 cloth face coverings this week, free to the community.

Mayor Van Johnson announced last week that through a partnership with the U.S. Conference of Mayors, Los Angeles-based apparel company Bella Canvas donated the coverings to Savannah.

“We know that masks do not prevent infections, we realize that,” Johnson said during a press conference, adding, “The science says that masks prevent me, if I’m sick, from spreading it to someone else.”

In recent days, the mayor has discussed the possibility of making face coverings mandatory for anyone out in public.

Savannahians can pick up a cloth face covering at the front desk of City Hall during normal business hours or at the following Savannah Fire stations:

Station 4 – 2401 Augusta Ave. in West Savannah

Station 9 – 2235 Capital Ave. on the eastside behind Savannah High School

Station 11 – 11844 Apache Ave. on the southside behind the Savannah Mall

Station 13 – 11 Mckenna Dr. near the airport

Savannah Fire personnel will distribute the face coverings at these locations from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22 while supplies last.

Firefighters will be wearing personal protective equipment during distribution, and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. Fire stations remain closed to the public.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2 and health officials recommend they should be washed and dried regularly.

Johnson said some of the face coverings will also be distributed in the city’s homeless communities.

“We want to make sure every Savannahian remains safe,” he said.