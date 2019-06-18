City of Savannah seeks public’s input on alcohol ordinance changes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City leaders are seeking the public’s opinion on changes to Savannah’s alcohol ordinance.

There will be two public meetings this month to discuss a new ordinance that would address how many businesses are allowed to sell alcohol within a specific area.

The public can ask questions and voice their opinion on the Alcohol Density Overlay District Ordinance and the idea to establish a fourth overlay district in the 5th district.

The meetings will both be held at the Liberty City Community Center on Mills B. Lane Boulevard:

Wednesday, June 19 at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26 at 6 p.m.

The Savannah Office of Public Communications said that through the establishment of an alcohol overlay, standards are created to prevent things like littering, loitering, noise and traffic that reduce property value and quality of life for Savannah residents.

For more information, citizens can contact alcohol@savannahga.gov or 912-525-3097