City of Savannah seeks public’s feedback of Canal District Master Plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah celebrated the groundbreaking of a new multi-million dollar arena Saturday, and gave the public a chance to share their thoughts.

The groundbreaking was a part of the City’s current Canal District Master Plan.

News 3’s Alex Bozarjian attended the event and spoke with community members about everything from flooding concerns to questions about cultural preservation. She has more community feedback coming up on News 3 tonight.

The City is still looking for community feedback. To share your thoughts, take the Canal District Master Plan online survey at www.speakupsavannah.com/canaldistrict.

Officials say the feedback phase of the project will last until the end of the year.