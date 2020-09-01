City of Savannah seeks feedback on strategic plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – City council is asking for feedback on their proposed strategic plan titled VISION SAVANNAH.

The plan identifies areas where local government resources will be focused on:

Good government Public safety Economic strength and poverty reduction Vibrant neighborhoods Infrastructure and development Health and environment

Officials say the goal of targeting these six areas is to ensure the city’s mission “to provide exceptional public services to residents, businesses and guests so they may experience a safe, healthy and thriving community” is realized.

The public is encouraged to submit comments on the focus areas and strategies contained in the plan.

Comments can be submitted online here through Friday, Sept. 18. Feedback will be shared with the city council.