City of Savannah seeks feedback on activity related to alcohol sales within the 3rd district

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah released information regarding an initiative to look into alcohol sales activities in the 3rd District. The city is also asking for the community’s feedback to help the initiative.

The initiative is the creation of alcohol density overlay districts within the 3rd District.

According to city officials, “an alcohol density overlay district recognizes the concentration of establishments engaging in alcohol sales in certain areas of the city has contributed to undesirable activity. An alcohol density overlay district designation establishes standards to curtail or prevent these and other detrimental actions from diminishing property values and the quality of life for nearby residents and property owners.”

The city invites citizens to help answer a survey to help the city with the initiative.

Those who want to take the survey can find it at savannahga.gov/alcoholdensity.

Residents who would like additional information about the initiative, can email planning@savannahga.gov or call (912) 429-3364.