City of Savannah sanitation schedule adjusted for Veterans Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will operate on an adjusted schedule this week due to the Veterans Day holiday on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

The City says residential trash collection will be delayed by one day starting on Wednesday. Regular Wednesday collections will be picked up on Thursday, and Thursday collections will be picked up on Friday.

Yard waste will be collected on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and recycling will be picked up on Thursday and Friday.

To check your collection schedule, visit https://bit.ly/36kK83h.