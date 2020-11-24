City of Savannah sanitation schedule adjusted for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH (Nov. 24) – The City of Savannah Sanitation Department will operate on an adjusted schedule this week for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The city says residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day starting on Thursday. Regularly scheduled Thursday trash and recycling collection will be picked up on Friday, and Thursday and Friday yard waste pick up will be collected on Friday and Saturday.

Thursday’s street sweeping schedule will be done on Friday.

The Dean Forest Road Landfill and Bacon Park Transfer Center will be closed for drop-offs on Thursday and Friday and reopen on Saturday.

To view collection schedules, visit //savannahga.gov/sanitation.