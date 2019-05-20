City of Savannah Revenue Dept. to make temporary move to Civic Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New 2018 City of Savannah Logo Vertical_1529397731934.jpg

The City of Savannah Revenue Department will soon move operations from the Broughton Municipal Building, at Broughton and Abercorn, to the Savannah Civic Center, 301 W. Oglethorpe Avenue. The move is temporary.

The department will close to the public on Tuesday, May 28, for the move, and will reopen on May 29 at the Civic Center. (There will be NO MORE SERVICES available at the Broughton Municipal Building after 5 p.m. Friday, May 24.)

The Revenue Department’s service areas include City of Savannah Utilities, Property Tax, Business Tax, and Alcohol Licensure. Residents who pay their City bills in person, including their bi-monthly utility bill (water, sewer and sanitation services), will need to pay at the new location at the Civic Center.  

Utility bills can be paid online at www.savannahga.gov/utilitypay and City of Savannah property taxes can be paid online at www.savannahga.gov/propertytax

For more information, visit www.savannahaga.gov/revenue or call (912) 651-6450.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories