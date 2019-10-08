City of Savannah: Revenue dept. closed for Columbus Day

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) —The City of Savannah Revenue Department announced they will be closed to the public on Columbus Day, Monday October 14th.

Revenue employees plan to participate in a service project in partnership with the City’s Recreation Services Department on Columbus Day. The groups will partner up in clean-up work on the Paulson Softball Complex and the Scarborough Sports Complex.

Residents can still make online payments to the Revenue Department on Columbus Day, including payments for City utilities or City property taxes.

Links to those sites are below:



Make an online payment for City Utilities

Make an online payment for City Property Taxes