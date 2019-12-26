City of Savannah reports fourth major sewage spill this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews responded to a major sewage spill on Wilmington Island Christmas morning, the fourth this week.

According to the City of Savannah, an estimated 19,800 gallons spilled at 108 South Millward Road Wednesday on Wilmington Island. Just a day prior, staff responded to a nearby spill at 23 South Millward Road where roughly 59,040 gallons spilled.

In West Savannah on Monday, several homes were impacted by two spills estimated at 13,260 gallons and 24,840 gallons on Rivermoor Court and Row Pine Development.

Under State Environmental Protection Division guidelines, all four spills have been classified as “major.”

City officials say recent heavy rains led to “abnormal levels of inflow in the sanitary sewer system” which caused each of the spills.

“When you have an event like this and there’s so much water coming in the system can’t necessarily keep up and that’s when you might have some manhole overflows,” Savannah’s Communications Director Nick Zoller told News 3 on Tuesday.

“It is a challenge and making sure we are effectively using those resources to go after the areas that are showing us problems is something we are focused on,” he added.