City of Savannah remembers the life of late Georgia Rep. Mickey Stephens

Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a somber evening as people gathered at Savannah State’s Tiger arena for the first of two gatherings honoring the life and legacy of Mickey Stephens.

Stephens touched many lives in his 77 years of life. His younger brother, Rufus, spoke first at the service. “That’s what Mickey did,” Rufus said. “Mickey was a protector.”

Among others who spoke were the people he coached basketball with as well as one of his former players. A colleague of Stephens, Ronald Booker had this to say: “When we talked, it wasn’t so much about basketball, but about his girls. How can he improve the culture of the community that his girls lived in.”

Stephens died after years of battling illness and after decades of serving his city and state. Yet, his friends, family and colleagues will always remember his everlasting impact on the community.

Services for Stephens continue tomorrow. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist at 2pm.