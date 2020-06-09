City of Savannah releases new COVID-19 funeral safety protocol

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has announced guidelines that must now be followed during any funeral service conducted within the City of Savannah’s municipal cemeteries.

The following protocol is required at Bonaventure, Greenwich, Laurel Grove North and Laurel Grove South Cemeteries:

Social distancing of six feet is required in accordance with Governor Kemp’s Executive Order.

A maximum of 25 people may attend a funeral, including funeral home staff and funeral attendees. Cemetery and vault company personnel are excluded from this number.

All funeral services are limited to one hour from the time of arrival until the time of dismissal.

A family tent with a maximum of eight chairs is permitted, provided social distancing requirements can be met.

Families may observe the closing of the grave provided they remain a minimum of ten feet from the grave.

“We understand that this is a lot to ask of all parties, especially the bereaved,” the City said in a release Tuesday. “However, we believe such measures are imperative at this time to protect the health and well-being of the community, your staff, and our staff.”

The City Cemeteries Division says it will work to keep all parties well-informed. The division says there is no estimated date that the restrictions will be lifted at this time.

Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the City Cemeteries Division at 912-651-6843.