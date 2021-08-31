City of Savannah provides utility services payment assistance and billing updates

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Utility payment assistance is available for City of Savannah utility customers with unpaid balances. Customers with outstanding bills are encouraged to apply for assistance as soon as possible to ensure there are no service interruptions as the city’s Utility Services department resumes normal business operations in September.

The State of Georgia Rental Assistance Program is available to individuals, families and landlords facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds are available to pay past-due utilities and rent. The money will be distributed directly to landlords, and eligible applicants will receive up to 12 months of payment relief. For more information about eligibility and to apply, click here.

The Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah-Chatham County is distributing funds available through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program to eligible households to pay rent, rental arrears, utilities, home energy costs, internet services and other expenses. For more information about eligibility and to apply, call 912-238-2960.

City bill payment plans are also available, and customers interested in setting up a new payment arrangement should contact Utility Services at 912-651-6460 Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In July, Utility Services began mailing customers with unpaid balances to notify them about regular collection activities resuming in September. Customers have 30 days to pay their bill without penalty, and additional fees are assessed beginning on day 31.