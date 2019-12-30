musicinourschools/

City of Savannah prepares to host inaugural ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The City of Savannah released Monday information regarding the city’s plans for an upcoming public inaugural ceremony and celebration.

Mayor-elect Van Johnson, along with Alderwomen-at-large, Kesha Gibson-Carter and Alicia Miller Blakely, and district Aldermen and Alderwomen, Bernetta Lanier, Detric Leggett, Linda Wilder-Bryan, Nick Palumbo, Dr. Estella Shabazz and Kurtis Purtee, will officially be sworn-in for four-year terms.

The City plans to host the inaugural ceremony and celebration at the Johnny Mercer Theater on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 6:30 p.m. 

Following his inauguration, Mayor-elect Johnson will deliver remarks highlighting his vision for the future of Savannah.

The ceremony will include a musical prelude from the Savannah Philharmonic and is open to the public.

