City of Savannah partners with EOA & DHS for water bill assistance program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah announced a partnership with the Economic Opportunity Authority of Savannah-Chatham County (EOA) and the Georgia Department of Human Services to offer help for utility customers with outstanding water bills.

According to the city, assistance is available through the EOA for City of Savannah residents who have past-due balances and meet income level requirements.

For assistance paying a past due utility bill, residents should call 912-721-7910 and select the Water Assistance Program option. Customers should also have their water bill information handy.

City bill payment plans are also available, and customers interested in setting up a new payment arrangement should contact Utility Services at 912-651-6460 Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.