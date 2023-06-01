SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city’s Office of Sustainability is offering more workshops for Georgia Power customers to learn more about free energy-efficiency programs.

The programs offer minor upgrades, make homes more comfortable and help lower monthly energy bills for income-qualified customers (see here).

At any workshop, residents can receive assistance in applying for the programs. All they need to bring is a copy of their Georgia Power bill.

Additionally, staff will be available to assist income-qualified seniors (ages 65 and up) with applying for Georgia Power’s senior discount program.

The workshops are as follows:

Forest City Library

Monday, June 5

5:30 – 6:30 pm

1501 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415

Greater Friendship Baptist Church

Thursday, June 8

6 – 7 pm

328 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406

City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center

Tuesday, June 13

12 pm – 1 pm

801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401

City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center

Thursday, June 15

5:30-6:30 pm

801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship

Monday, June 26

6 – 7 pm

425 W Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406

Mosaic Church

Tuesday, June 27

6-7 pm

7 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

Crusader Center

Monday, July 7

6-7 pm

81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd, Savannah, GA 31419

The workshops are part of the City’s 100% Savannah Plan to achieve 100% renewable energy in our community. Contact Clean Energy Program Manager Alicia Brown at 912-651-6838 or alicia.brown@savannahga.gov for more info on the plan.