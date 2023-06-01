SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city’s Office of Sustainability is offering more workshops for Georgia Power customers to learn more about free energy-efficiency programs.
The programs offer minor upgrades, make homes more comfortable and help lower monthly energy bills for income-qualified customers (see here).
At any workshop, residents can receive assistance in applying for the programs. All they need to bring is a copy of their Georgia Power bill.
Additionally, staff will be available to assist income-qualified seniors (ages 65 and up) with applying for Georgia Power’s senior discount program.
The workshops are as follows:
Forest City Library
- Monday, June 5
- 5:30 – 6:30 pm
- 1501 Stiles Ave, Savannah, GA 31415
Greater Friendship Baptist Church
- Thursday, June 8
- 6 – 7 pm
- 328 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA 31406
City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center
- Tuesday, June 13
- 12 pm – 1 pm
- 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401
City of Savannah Entrepreneurial Center
- Thursday, June 15
- 5:30-6:30 pm
- 801 E. Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship
- Monday, June 26
- 6 – 7 pm
- 425 W Montgomery Cross Rd, Savannah, GA 31406
Mosaic Church
- Tuesday, June 27
- 6-7 pm
- 7 Canebrake Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
Crusader Center
- Monday, July 7
- 6-7 pm
- 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd, Savannah, GA 31419
The workshops are part of the City’s 100% Savannah Plan to achieve 100% renewable energy in our community. Contact Clean Energy Program Manager Alicia Brown at 912-651-6838 or alicia.brown@savannahga.gov for more info on the plan.