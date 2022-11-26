SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Holiday shoppers are in luck.

The city of Savannah is offering free parking in downtown garages starting Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The offer stands for Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Nov. 29 to Dec. 28 from noon to 8 p.m. Visitors can also park in any city-owned parking garage all day from Dec. 9 to 11.

Officials say regular daily rates will apply at all other times during the holidays.

Locations: