SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah is now offering four additional drop-off sites for glass recycling.

In January, the city rolled out its new glass recycling program back in January.

In addition to the sites at the Bacon Park Transfer Station and Dean Forest Landfill, residents can now drop off their glass at the following locations at no additional cost:

Barnes Restaurant, 5320 Waters Ave.

Capital Street Fire Station, 2235 Capital St.

Congregation Agudath Achim, 9 Lee Blvd.

Coffee Bluff Fire Station, 13710 Coffee Bluff Rd.

“We have placed signs in the direct vicinity of each container with clear instructions on what can and cannot be placed in the container,” said Commercial Refuse, Recycling, & Litter Abatement Director, Kevin Exley.

The city will allow glass bottles, jugs and jars that are clear, brown, green or blue in color, either with or without labels.

Officials said the new recycling program will help remove glass recyclables from the city’s current single-stream recycling program to limit contamination and increase material value.