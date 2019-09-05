City of Savannah mandatory evacuation lifted; Curfew no longer in effect

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – According to the City of Savannah the mandatory evacuation order for the city has been lifted, allowing evacuees to return to their homes.

The city says evacuees should still use caution when returning to their homes as there are still downed trees and debris and homes without power. Officials ask that you check the Georgia Power outage map to determine if your home is affected by an outage.

The City of Savannah and Savannah Police Department have lifted the curfew, which previously ran from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. each evening during Hurricane Dorian. The curfew will no longer be in effect.

City of Savannah officers will resume normal operations on Friday.

Sanitation is putting a modified service schedule in place to collect refuse and recycling that was not collected due to Hurricane Dorian.

Customers on a Monday or Tuesday pick up schedule should place refuse and recycling carts along with bagged overflow waste out for pick up on Friday, Sept. 6.

Customers on a Wednesday or Thursday pick up schedule should place the same items out on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Yard waste collection will resume Monday, Sept. 9. Important items to note include:

– Leaves must be contained in brown paper lawn bags or reusable trash cans no larger than 32 gallons. City-issued refuse carts cannot be used.

– Limbs must be cut to not longer than 4 feet and neatly stacked.

– Larger limbs or haphazard piles will require special handling and delay collection.

All Sanitation collection services will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 9.

