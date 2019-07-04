City of Savannah hosting free landlord workshop Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah is holding a “Landlord & Vacant Property Owners Rights & Responsibilities” workshop on Thursday, July 11.

The workshop will be at the Elks Lodge on Savannah’s Southside, 183 Wilshire Blvd., from 4 to 6 p.m.

The workshop will cover several topics, including Georgia Legal Services Eviction Prevention Project, recent city ordinance changes and financial incentives for property improvements.

The event is free, but space is limited. Anyone planning to attend is asked to register at Savannahga.gov/NLI.

For more information, contact the Human Services Department at 912-651-6520.