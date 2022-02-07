SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city of Savannah and Georgia Southern University are teaming up with The Blood Connection for a Valentine’s Day blood drive.

Organizers say it’s a way to share some love amid historically low levels of blood supply. The Blood Connection said they’ve been experiencing low blood donor turnout for roughly 10 months now.

“In addition to love, we want you to give love. It only takes about an hour to donate but it can change someone’s life forever,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

In fact, The Blood Connection said donating blood can help up to three people.

Appointments for the Share the Love Community Blood Drive are available between noon and 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, at the Armstrong Center (13040 Abercorn Street). Those interested in participating can sign up at this link for an appointment.

Donors will also get some love in return, organizers said. While supplies last, each donor will receive a $20 eGift card and a t-shirt.