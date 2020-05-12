City of Savannah expands crews to speed up yard waste collection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has expanded the number of collection crews to expedite the yard waste pickup process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of April, the City started a one-time, citywide collection of yard waste through a private sector partnership that is normally only activated after major storms. The City says the amount of debris greatly exceeded expectations, and pickup is taking longer than anticipated.

City workers and equipment are now supplementing the private contractor’s crews on weekends. They have removed yard debris from 82 of Savannah’s neighborhoods so far.

Collection is ongoing in 23 neighborhoods, including:

Eastside

Dixon Park

East Victorian District

Baldwin Park

Live Oak

Benjamin Van Clark Park

Parkside

Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent

Ardmore/Gould Estates/Olin Heights

Abercorn Heights/Lamara Heights/Ridgewood/Poplar Heights

Memorial Hospital/Fairfield

Edgemere

Avalon/Oglethorpe Mall Area

Paradise Park

Leeds Gate/Colonial Village/Hunters Chase

Largo Woods/Quail Forest

Wilshire Estates/Savannah Mall/Tranquilla Woods

The Village/Rio/Armstrong

White Bluff/Holland Drive

White Bluff Neighborhoods

Windsor Forest

Coffee Bluff/Rose Dhu

Wild Heron Plantation/Southern Woods/Habersham Plantation

Collection in these neighborhoods is nearly complete, the City says.

The City temporarily suspended residential yard waste, recycling and bulk item collection last month to allow sanitation employees to socially distance themselves on the job due to COVID-19.