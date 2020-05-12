City of Savannah expands crews to speed up yard waste collection

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The City of Savannah has expanded the number of collection crews to expedite the yard waste pickup process during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of April, the City started a one-time, citywide collection of yard waste through a private sector partnership that is normally only activated after major storms. The City says the amount of debris greatly exceeded expectations, and pickup is taking longer than anticipated.
City workers and equipment are now supplementing the private contractor’s crews on weekends. They have removed yard debris from 82 of Savannah’s neighborhoods so far.
Collection is ongoing in 23 neighborhoods, including:
- Eastside
- Dixon Park
- East Victorian District
- Baldwin Park
- Live Oak
- Benjamin Van Clark Park
- Parkside
- Ardsley Park/Chatham Crescent
- Ardmore/Gould Estates/Olin Heights
- Abercorn Heights/Lamara Heights/Ridgewood/Poplar Heights
- Memorial Hospital/Fairfield
- Edgemere
- Avalon/Oglethorpe Mall Area
- Paradise Park
- Leeds Gate/Colonial Village/Hunters Chase
- Largo Woods/Quail Forest
- Wilshire Estates/Savannah Mall/Tranquilla Woods
- The Village/Rio/Armstrong
- White Bluff/Holland Drive
- White Bluff Neighborhoods
- Windsor Forest
- Coffee Bluff/Rose Dhu
- Wild Heron Plantation/Southern Woods/Habersham Plantation
Collection in these neighborhoods is nearly complete, the City says.
The City temporarily suspended residential yard waste, recycling and bulk item collection last month to allow sanitation employees to socially distance themselves on the job due to COVID-19.