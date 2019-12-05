City of Savannah: Donate canned food, get parking ticket excused

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Have a couple parking tickets to take care of? You might want to check out the City of Savannah’s food drive next week.

The city’s Parking Services will be collecting canned food for America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia and excusing certain citations for those who donate.

Donations will be received from Monday, Dec. 9 to Friday, Dec. 13 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bryan Street Garage (100 E. Bryan St.).

Here’s the rundown:

Donate five cans and one citation will be excused

A maximum of five citations for overtime on a meter or in a time zone will be excused

Other citations like street sweeping, fire hydrant or expired tag citations will also be excused

Red light citations will not be excused

Any late fees incurred must still be paid

You must have your license plate number with you

According to the city, ramen noodles and expired items will be turned away.

Requested items include peanut butter, canned meat and protein (tuna, chicken, salmon, ham or ravioli), beef stew, soups, beans and canned vegetables (beans, peas, carrots, corn).

If you have a question about what citations apply, call Parking Services at 912-651-6470.