City of Savannah declares day of service, kindness on MLK Jr. Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah has declared an MLK Day of Service and Kindness on Monday, asking residents to promote peace throughout the Hostess City.

“Even though we will not gather together with a parade in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s memory, what better way to honor him as individuals and families than putting actions behind our words with acts of kindness and service to and for our fellow man,” Mayor Van Johnson said. “This is what the MLK spirit is all about. It is not about a parade.”

Johnson made the announcement at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. The city is encouraging acts of service and kindness among businesses, faith-based organizations and civic organizations to honor Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy.

“Imagine if all Savannahians did one small thing to help another person — what a positive impact we could witness in our community,” Johnson continued. “If we have a servant’s heart and put others before ourselves, we would truly be honoring the dream and life of an amazing man who left such a lasting legacy on our world.”