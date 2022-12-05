SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Yesterday marked a milestone for the City of Savannah’s newest square.

Officials unveiled the sign for Yamacraw Square today. The park was formerly known as the Yamacraw Art Park and the art and plaques have been restored after being vandalized and falling into disrepair.

We first told you about the effort to make it a square back in march and city leaders later agreed. Supporters hope the designation will ensure the area is properly maintained in the future.

“And, it will be listed as a square in Savannah and so tourists and visitors will come here, guests will come here to enjoy this space just like the other squares in Savannah, and then the people who live in this community will have a green area, a public space where they can come and look at the history and commemorate what has happened here in the past,” said Bernetta B. Lanier, Savannah City Council, District 1.

Yamacraw Square is the 23rd square in the City of Savannah.