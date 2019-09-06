City of Savannah back to ‘business as usual’ after Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews in the City of Savannah got right back to work after Dorian crawled past the Coastal Empire.

Winds from the storm were strong enough to take down some trees, but it was nowhere near the numbers Savannah has seen in previous storms.

“There are some trees that have been downed throughout the city, not a lot,” said Director of Communications Nick Zoeller, with the City of Savannah.

Tackling trees is a small piece of recover work for city crews, but Zoeller says its made possible because evacuees are returning.

“We’ve gotten the majority of our employees who did evacuate with their families have returned and most of our operations are up and running like they normally would be,” he explained.

But not all aspects of city government are firing on all cylinders yet.

“Recorders court was closed for today and it will reopen as normal on Monday I believe,” Zoeller said. “If you want to pay your water bill [Friday] you can go to the Coastal Georgia Center in-person like you normally would or you can go online to pay that. Everything’s really business as usual for the City of Savannah.”

Garbage pickup has seen the biggest disruptions in city services, but it’s expected to be back to normal by Monday.

“Folks who were on a Monday or Tuesday schedule were supposed to get their garbage out to the roadside [Friday] and folks who were on a Wednesday or Thursday schedule can get theirs out to the roadside [Saturday] to be picked up,” Zoeller explained, adding, “They’ll be working throughout the entire city to get that done in just two days for what normally would be a four day schedule.”

The storm had a minimal impact on traffic lights in Savannah. Fewer than 10 went dark due to Dorian. Zoeller says as of Friday, all of those lights are back on.

There was a curfew in place in the city, but it has since been lifted. So even the nightlife is expected to return to normal in Savannah.